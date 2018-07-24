Sprouts, KeHE Extend Partnership Through 2025

Sprouts Farmers Market has renewed its agreement with KeHE Distributors LLC to be the grocer’s primary distribution partner for natural, organic and fresh products through 2025.

Based in Naperville, Ill., KeHE is a specialty, fresh, natural and organic wholesale food distributor that began in 1953 and has been employee-owned since 2001. It operates a distribution network across the United States and Canada and has 5,500 employee-owners and 15 distribution centers.

Phoenix-based Sprouts operates more than 300 stores from coast to coast, with plans to reach nineteen states by the end of the year. It came in at No. 20 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

"As our mission states, ‘We love to inspire, educate and empower every person to eat healthier and live a better life,’” said Sprouts President and CEO Jim Nielsen. “We are excited about renewing our partnership with KeHE and confident this agreement will serve us and our customers well for years to come.”

Terms of the new agreement include shared targets for improving operational efficiencies, lowering food waste and enhancing Sprouts’ customer experience.