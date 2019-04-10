Save Mart, KeHE Renew, Expand Partnership

The Save Mart Cos. and KeHE Distributors have renewed and expanded their partnership. Under the terms of the multiyear agreement, KeHE will continue as Save Mart’s primary distribution partner for natural, organic and specialty products, as well as becoming the grocer’s primary distributor for such perimeter categories as fresh bakery, deli, specialty cheese and culinary products.

“We are proud of The Save Mart Cos.’ growth over the last several years, and we look forward to continuing to execute our market penetration strategy,” said Trey Johnson, chief merchandising officer of the retailer, which just opened a groundbreaking flagship store in its hometown of Modesto, Calif. “We appreciate our partnership with KeHE and are excited to continue working with their team to grow both our center store and perimeter business.”

“Save Mart has proven that through innovation and a focus on customers, conventional supermarkets can thrive in today’s hyper-competitive retail environment,” noted Gene Carter, COO of Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE. “We are delighted with the expansion of our partnership with The Save Mart Cos. and look forward to serving as a growth partner to the company for years to come.”

No. 19 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, Save Mart operates 83 Save Mart stores throughout California and northern Nevada. The grocery chain is part of The Save Mart Cos., the largest family-owned grocer in California. The company operates 207 traditional and price-impact stores under the Save Mart, Lucky, FoodMaxx and MaxxValue Foods banners. In addition to its retail operation, the company operates Smart Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (SSI), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy-processing plant, in Turlock, Calif.

Through its nationwide distribution network, employee-owned KeHE provides natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to chain and independent grocery and natural food stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America.