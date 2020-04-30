KeHE Aims to Slash Food Waste

KeHE Distributors LLC has revealed a multiyear partnership agreement with Boston-based Spoiler Alert, a venture-backed technology company helping the grocery supply chain manage unsold inventory more effectively. The partnership aims to support KeHE’ U.S. distribution centers with inventory management, waste prevention and sustainability.

“We are committed to reducing excess inventory through our investment in supply chain technology with Spoiler Alert,” said Michael Don, executive director in supply chain at Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE. “The platform not only enhances the efficiency of processes, but also leverages data to analyze trends and opportunities in surplus inventory, increases sales velocity and reduces food waste.”

Noting that food waste reduction is one of the key solutions to ameliorating climate change, KeHE said that it’s committed to creating a sustainable future through collaborations with organizations like Spoiler Alert and Hartland, Vt.-based Climate Collaborative, which are both dedicated to developing actionable solutions for limiting waste in the food and beverage industry.

“Our partnership with Spoiler Alert not only impacts our environment, but it also impacts communities throughout the U.S.,” observed Laura McCord, KeHE’s executive director of sustainability and corporate responsibility. “Since the start of our pilot program with Spoiler Alert, we were able to donate over 1.5 million meals over the last year. Our contributions align with KeHE’s core purpose of serving to make lives better, by getting nutritious, better-for-you and affordable food to underserved communities and nonprofits throughout the U.S.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about the results of our partnership with KeHE, most notable of which are increased food recovery rates and a more efficient inventory management process,” added Spoiler Alert CEO and co-founder Ricky Ashenfelter. “KeHE sets a great example for the whole industry of what is possible by coupling technology with intentionality around waste reduction. It’s incredibly rewarding to partner with such a mission-driven company that shares our values. Major kudos are extended to their team’s leadership on these fronts.”

Through a nationwide distribution network, KeHE provides natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to chain and independent grocery and natural food stores and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. The employee-owned, B Corporation-certified company has more than 5,000 employees in the United States and Canada.