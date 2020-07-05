Giant Food Kicks Off Virtual BBQ
Giant Food's 28th Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle will have a different look and feel during the COVID-19 pandemic. The yearly event, which draws more than 100,000 attendees, will now be a virtual event with free activities throughout the month of June
The new format will include interactive programming, cooking contests, cooking demonstrations, recipes, entertainment and more, all benefiting the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and the Capital Area Food Bank. Some events include:
- Taste of Giant Cooking Demonstrations and Recipes
- Giant BBQ Contests
- BBQ Feasts Delivered Through Giant Delivers Website or App
- BBQ Tips from America's Top BBQ Pitmasters
- BBQ Battle of the Bands
- Giant Kids Zone
- Giant Corks to Caps for Wine and Beer Enthusiasts
"The annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle is a tradition that we look forward to every year, with over 100,000 visitors gathering together to celebrate food, fun and summer while raising money and awareness for USO-Metro and the Capital Area Food Bank," said Ira Kress, interim president at Giant Food. "With the change in what this new normal looks like, our team was committed to finding a way to maintain all that while creating a truly unique virtual experience we can all take part in safely from home."
Participants can donate $5 to USO-Metro to receive a digital form online that can be redeemed at any Giant location for a Giant Barbecue Battle Summer Fun Coupon Book. More details can be found at www.bbqindc.com.
"D.C. always looks forward to Giant's BBQ Battle for BBQ and fun. I am grateful that this year Giant is refusing to give into COVID-19, but instead promises an unprecedented monthlong virtual BBQ Battle experience," said Washington, D.C., Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton. "The BBQ Battle's mission is ready-made to help residents face the pandemic confronting our region and we are especially grateful for the sponsorship of the Capital Area Food Bank & USO-Metro."