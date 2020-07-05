Giant Food Kicks Off Virtual BBQ

Giant Food's 28th Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle will have a different look and feel during the COVID-19 pandemic. The yearly event, which draws more than 100,000 attendees, will now be a virtual event with free activities throughout the month of June

The new format will include interactive programming, cooking contests, cooking demonstrations, recipes, entertainment and more, all benefiting the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and the Capital Area Food Bank. Some events include:

Taste of Giant Cooking Demonstrations and Recipes

Giant BBQ Contests

BBQ Feasts Delivered Through Giant Delivers Website or App

BBQ Tips from America's Top BBQ Pitmasters

BBQ Battle of the Bands

Giant Kids Zone

Giant Corks to Caps for Wine and Beer Enthusiasts

"The annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle is a tradition that we look forward to every year, with over 100,000 visitors gathering together to celebrate food, fun and summer while raising money and awareness for USO-Metro and the Capital Area Food Bank," said Ira Kress, interim president at Giant Food. "With the change in what this new normal looks like, our team was committed to finding a way to maintain all that while creating a truly unique virtual experience we can all take part in safely from home."

Participants can donate $5 to USO-Metro to receive a digital form online that can be redeemed at any Giant location for a Giant Barbecue Battle Summer Fun Coupon Book. More details can be found at www.bbqindc.com.