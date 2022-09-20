The Ascendancy of Ahold Delhaize

A Family of Local Brands

The Zaandam, Netherlands-based operator of 7,452 stores with more than 400,000 employees came into existence in July 2016 when Dutch company Royal Ahold and Belgian firm Delhaize Group merged. Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. business, Ahold Delhaize USA, today has a presence across the East Coast of the United States, where it operates what it likes to call “a family of great local brands,” comprising Food Lion, FreshDirect, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, Stop & Shop Supermarket Co., Peapod Digital Labs, and Retail Business Services.

When it reported second-quarter earnings in August, the company noted group revenue of $22 billion, a 6.4% increase. According to Ahold Delhaize, revenue was driven by positive contributions from same-store sales growth of 4.7%, foreign currency translation benefits, and, to a lesser extent, by the acquisition of DEEN supermarkets in the Netherlands and higher gasoline sales. Group online sales grew 4.8%.

However, the beating heart of Ahold Delhaize seems to be its U.S. business: In 2021, Ahold Delhaize USA reported annual sales of $53.7 billion, up 3.6% from 2020.

When it reported Q2 earnings in August, U.S. net sales were $14.03 billion, an increase of 7.7%. U.S. comps rose 6.4%. Based on the strength of this performance, Ahold Delhaize raised its EPS to increase by mid-single digits compared with 2021, and free cash flow to be approximately $2 billion compared with the guidance the company gave in May.

In Q2, Ahold Delhaize USA’s Food Lion banner continued to lead brand performance. In fact, Muller said that Food Lion has been the “clear outperformer” in the company and right now is one of the fastest-growing brands in the United States, with close to double-digit comps.

“Food Lion has had very strong growth and market share gains. In fact, we think that we gained market share on the East Coast as an overall U.S. business,” Muller observed. “At the top end, we see Food Lion, and at the low end, we see Stop & Shop, but overall market share gains there.” Muller added that the company hasn’t seen consumers on the East Coast trading down on their favorite items to save cash.

According to Natalie Knight, CFO at Ahold Delhaize, the Stop & Shop brand’s financial performance has been affected by delays in store remodels.

“At Stop & Shop, the challenge has been that we really just haven’t had the opportunity to complete the really aggressive remodeling program that we have envisioned,” Knight said during the Q2 results call. “If we look at Food Lion several years ago, that was really the key to success, in addition to pricing and culture. You got a different look and feel when you went into the store. And when we look at Stop & Shop, that’s something where we definitely have big plans. They have been slower than we would have liked during COVID-19, because it was just hard to meet the technical requirements to do it. We are moving at full speed at the moment. There’s a real focus in terms of what we want to do in the New York area, because that’s the place where ... we believe we can be really impactful and show people what we want to do with the brand.”

In June, Stop & Shop revealed a $140 million remodeling investment across its New York City stores over the next two years. The initiative aims to improve the shopping experience for local customers by adding thousands of new products to the assortment that reflect the diversity of the neighborhoods and communities that Stop & Shop serves, Ahold Delhaize says.