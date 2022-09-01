Peapod Digital Labs Chooses Participants for Private-Brands Incubator

In an effort to bolster its private label offerings, Peapod Digital Labs, the digital, e-commerce and commercial arm of Ahold Delhaize USA, is holding an incubator program that will help develop new products for its brands’ shelves. The program, which is specifically geared toward certified diverse-owned suppliers, includes five participants that were chosen by the company.

The selected participants will learn about the private-brand structure and goals within Peapod Digital Labs while growing their knowledge of Ahold Delhaize USA’s brands and proposing product concepts for shelf consideration. Companies will also be paired with Peapod mentors to guide them through the program and help prepare for their final pitch, which will take place during a livestream event during which the overall winner will be revealed.

Participants in the incubator are:

Rhythm Roasting Co.: this certified minority-owned company is a coffee supplier and support organization for coffee growers from around the world.

Whole & Free Foods LLC: a certified women-owned company that makes, markets and sells foods that are free from the top 14 allergens, corn and sugar.

Battle Tested LLC: this veteran-owned gourmet barbecue sauce is all-natural and gluten-free, with no high-fructose corn syrup or artificial preservatives. ​

Mr. Kooks Inc.: a certified minority-owned company that offers Indian simmer sauces targeted toward mainstream consumers.

Nuttin Ordinary LLC: a certified-LGBT and minority-owned company that crafts 100% plant-based cheese spreads, cream cheese and ravioli products that are lactose-intolerant- friendly, vegan-friendly and sustainable.

“We are excited to welcome the five diverse-owned suppliers to our Private Brands Incubator program,” said Ian Prisuta, SVP of private brands at Peapod Digital Labs. “We look forward to working with each brand, introducing them to our private-brands team, structure, and goals, and helping them expand their knowledge about the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA.”

Peapod Digital Labs is the digital, e-commerce and commercial engine of Ahold Delhaize USA, serving as the innovation lab for Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.