Hannaford Supermarkets Unveils Easy Meal Options in New York

The new Hannaford Supermarkets location in Brunswick, N.Y., is touting a perimeter design full of convenient options for shoppers, such as a hot and cold foods bar, prepared meals section, and more.

Located at 9 Lord Avenue, the new 49,000-square-foot store features an expansive hot and cold foods bar that offers fresh, ready-to-eat items made on-site daily, including brick-oven pizza, a stir-fry station, hot breakfast sandwiches and chef-crafted sushi. There's a variety of prepared grab-and-go meals that include pasta and taco meal kits, freshly made salads, and sandwiches and pizza flatbreads. The store also features a fine cheese counter with cheese cut on-site, as well as a walk-in beer cave.

The Brunswick store also offers a variety of local New York items, including fresh produce from Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont; meats from Sindoni Sausage in Altamont and White Eagle Hot Dogs in Schenectady; bakery items from Perrotta’s Bakery in Troy; and dairy items from Battenkill Valley Creamery in Salem.

Curbside pickup and home delivery via Hannaford To Go is also offered. Plus, the store features a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru, as well as 10 self-checkout kiosks.

To help inflation-weary shoppers, the Brunswick store is providing special “Save Now” offers on a rotating selection of local products through the end of the year. Shoppers can also take advantage of My Hannaford Rewards, a program that allows users to earn 2% rewards on all private brand purchases and receive personalized coupons. In celebration of the opening, My Hannaford Rewards customers will receive 4% rewards on all private brand purchases at the Brunswick store from Sept. 23-Oct. 3.

“All of us at Hannaford are tremendously excited to make our high-quality, fresh food and produce, convenient services such as Hannaford-To-Go, outstanding customer service and everyday low prices available to more shoppers in the Brunswick area,” said Hannaford Supermarkets VP of Retail Operations, Western Division Andrea Nickerson. “We look forward to welcoming shoppers to the new store and encourage them to join us as we celebrate this new addition to our community.”

To commemorate the opening, Hannaford will make a total of $12,000 in donations to local community organizations, including the Tamarac Bands of Brunswick Central School District, the Troy High School Food Pantry and Unity House.

Every Hannaford store donates rescued food to local hunger relief, and regularly supports local charities and schools. In 2021, Hannaford donated more than 25 million pounds of food to hunger relief organizations.

Hannaford will operate 52 supermarkets in New York with the Brunswick store opening. The new Brunswick store is located less than 10 miles away from the Troy Hannaford store, which received significant upgrades in 2020.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates over 180 stores in five Northeast states, employing nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.