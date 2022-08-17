Hannaford Rolls Out ‘Groceries to Grads’ Tuition Reimbursement Program

In an effort to support associate career growth and professional development, Hannaford Supermarkets has introduced a new tuition reimbursement program that aims to provide higher and continuing-education funding to qualifying full- and part-time employees.

The program will offer associates up to $5,250 in tuition funds annually. This funding can be used at any accredited college or university, with further discounts available at partner colleges and universities within Hannaford’s market area.

“At Hannaford, we are committed to investing in our associates by creating pathways to opportunity and career growth,” said Hannaford VP of Human Resources Margo Peffer. “Our enhanced tuition reimbursement program will provide our associates with the support and flexibility they need to begin or continue their education and enhance their personal and professional future. This initiative is just one of the many ways that Hannaford seeks to deliver on its purpose of together, we are Greater than Groceries.”

Effective immediately, full-time and salaried Hannaford associates are eligible to receive as much as $5,250 in tuition reimbursement funds annually, while part-timers are eligible for up to $2,000 based on average hours worked. The funding applies to undergraduate and graduate courses, as well as certificate programs.

Additionally, qualifying Hannaford associates will get exclusive tuition discounts when enrolled at six partner colleges and universities in New England and New York: The College of Saint Rose, Albany, N.Y. (20% discount on undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs); Husson University, Bangor, Maine (15% discount on undergraduate and graduate courses, 10% discount on pharmacy courses); The Roux Institute at Northeastern University, Portland, Maine (20% discount on graduate programs); Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H. (10% discount on online undergraduate and graduate courses for both Hannaford associates and immediate family members); Thomas College, Waterville, Maine (10% discount on graduate and certificate courses, with a free first course); and University of Southern Maine, Portland, Maine (20% discount on professional development courses).

“Thomas College is extremely proud to be partnering with Hannaford in their effort to provide generous tuition reimbursement benefits to employees,” said Thomas College Senior Director of Graduate and Professional Studies Mikaela Ziobro. “The success of our state relies on the growth of our workforce, and what better way to ensure that than by investing in talent and education?”

As part of the new program, Hannaford has teamed up with Herndon, Va.-based education benefits online platform Workforce Edge to streamline the process for submitting tuition reimbursement requests.

“Workforce Edge will help simplify the tuition assistance process for Hannaford associates, and we look forward to welcoming all eligible employees to our extensive network of participating schools and programs,” said Terry McDonough, president of education technology services at Strategic Education, whose nondegree and alternative pathways portfolio includes Workforce Edge.

The tuition reimbursement program complements the competitive benefits offerings Hannaford associates receive, including paid time off, comprehensive medical coverage, mental and physical wellness programs, associate discounts, retirement plans with company match, and paid parental leave.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 184 stores in five Northeast states, employing nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.