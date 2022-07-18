Hannaford Earns Patriot Employer Designation

Hannaford Supermarkets is doing its part to offer job opportunities to disabled U.S. veterans, and as such has been recognized as a Patriot Employer by Disabled American Veterans (DAV). The retailer announced that it was also named Maine’s Patriot Employer of the Year by the state’s DAV department.

The Patriot Employer program recognizes businesses that demonstrate a commitment to veterans through job opportunities for disabled veterans, superior hiring practices and community outreach. Hannaford established a Veterans and Military Business Resource Group that brings awareness to veteran employees, and educates store associates through engagement events that honor veteran and military holidays.

“Hannaford continues to lead with care as one of our core values and there's no better example than our support for the entire veteran community,” said Doug Richard, chair of Hannaford’s Business Resource Group. “To be honored by the DAV as a Patriot Employer exemplifies this work on the national level and we are extremely proud to be a recipient.”

“To be recognized as a DAV Patriot Employer, a company must meet numerous criteria for hiring, retaining and supporting those who served,” said DAV National Commander Andy Marshall. “Hannaford Supermarkets has demonstrated their commitment to our nation’s heroes in many unique and meaningful ways. We appreciate their contributions and how they substantively recognize veterans and their families for the sacrifices they’ve made for our nation.”

In addition to the national recognition, the DAV Department of Maine selected Hannaford as Maine’s Patriot Employer of the Year based on its overall impact on the state's veteran community and its established infrastructure devoted to local veterans and military families.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 184 stores in five Northeast states, employing nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.