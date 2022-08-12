Going Private: How to Succeed in Store-Brand Sector

Volume — yet another way to measure demand — will likely edge down a bit for both private and national brands in the coming months due to shrinkflation (that’s when manufacturers slightly reduce the contents of their packages while maintaining the same sticker price).

Private-brand dollar shares have softened overall in recent years, according to IRI data cited in an FMI report, “The Power of Private Brands 2022,” published earlier this year. Private-brand share of total dollar sales in all outlets fell to 17.2% in the year ending March 20, down from 17.5% the year before and 17.7% two years before. During this time, national brands likely benefited as more consumers who were stuck at home and gaining disposable income through stimulus payments traded up to more premium offerings.

When you look at the growth of private label, it needs to be recognized that retailers across the country have different strategies and different approaches, so it’s impossible to measure the “state of private label” in one fell swoop. Limited-assortment chains like Trader Joe’s and Aldi have made private brands a key part of their strategies, and as this format continues to gain ground across the U.S. landscape, it will broaden shoppers’ exposure to these brands and thus continue to grow private label as a whole.

Meanwhile, club operators such as Costco that have spent plenty of time and energy developing their own brands will continue to experience favorability with their core shoppers. Mass merchandisers like Walmart and Target have also rolled out multiple private brands over the years that will likely continue to appeal to their audiences. These formats tend to over-index on private label sales in comparison with conventional grocers.

Dollar stores are also starting to introduce more of their own brands, although it might be harder for them to maintain desirable margins, since they already have to keep prices so low.

These examples offer promise for the future of private label, but they also illustrate the enormous amount of competition that traditional grocers face in both brick-and-mortar stores and online. “You’re not competing one to one, private label versus the national brand,” notes Mary Ellen Lynch, principal consultant and team leader at IRI. “Any given private brand is also competing with other retailers’ store brands within the shopping universe of each one of your shoppers.”