Giant Food Brings On New SVP of Operations

Ahold Delhaize veteran Diane Hicks will join Giant Food as its new SVP of operations, effective Sept. 12. Hicks will be responsible for providing strategic leadership in the development and execution of the grocer's critical growth drivers, delivering exceptional store conditions, driving a true selling culture and more.

Hicks is no stranger to Giant Food, having spent 12 years with the retailer leading various teams across merchandising and operations. Most recently, Hicks was vice president of operations at Stop & Shop where she was responsible for strategic leadership, operations excellence, fostering positive culture, talent management and overall profit and loss responsibility for stores in New York and Connecticut.

"The entire Giant Food family is thrilled to welcome Diane back to our team," said Ira Kress, president of Giant Food. "She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in omnichannel store operations, and we look forward to the leadership and growth she will bring to the Giant Food brand in this role."

"I am energized to be returning to my roots at Giant Food to support the continued growth of this beloved local brand. I am confident I can build on the positive momentum and introduce new strategies to support omnichannel operations and development to make this the best place to work and shop," said Hicks. "I've felt at home in the Ahold Delhaize family and look forward to all that is to come in my new role."

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 83 full-service PNC Banks and 26 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.