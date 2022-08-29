Stater Bros. Hires Retail Pro for C-Suite

California-based Stater Bros. Markets has appointed Rebecca Calvin to the role of SVP and chief marketing officer to replace the retiring Dennis McIntyre. She will report to CEO Pete Van Helden and serve on the company’s executive leadership team, beginning Sept. 26.

Calvin will lead the company’s marketing efforts, which include the sales and merchandising, integrated marketing, e-commerce, and food strategy and innovation departments. She will be responsible for strengthening Stater Bros.’ ability to meet the evolving needs of grocery shoppers in the diverse Southern California market through smart and effective product, pricing and promotion strategies.

“I am very excited that Rebecca has chosen to join the Stater Bros. team, and I look forward to working side by side with her to make Stater Bros. the premier shopping destination for groceries in Southern California,” said Van Helden. “On behalf of all our teammates, I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Dennis for nearly 45 years of dedicated service to our company. His passion and enthusiasm have made a significant impact on the current and future success of Stater Bros.”

Calvin arrives at Stater Bros. with several years of experience in the grocery industry, most recently as SVP and chief merchandising officer at The Save Mart Cos., where she led merchandising, space planning, pricing and promotion execution, and its private label program. Before joining Save Mart, she began her career in the grocery industry with Daymon Worldwide as a category buyer. She was then VP of grocery, frozen and dairy at Mariano’s before moving on to merchandising and category management roles at The Kroger Co.

She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a bachelor of science degree in biology with a minor in business administration and is a graduate of the Cornell University Food Executive Program. Calvin earned a Six Sigma Green Belt Certification and currently serves on the board of directors for the Western Association of Food Chains.

Calvin’s appointment is among several executive changes that Stater Bros. has made this summer to its leadership team. The company also promoted Bertha Luna to the position of SVP retail operations and promoted Irene Willins to the position of VP finance.

San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. operates more than 170 supermarkets in seven Southern California counties and employs about 18,000 associates. The company is No. 59 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.