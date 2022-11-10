Albertsons Cos. Expands Private Label Wine Collection

Albertson Cos. is popping the cork on a new line of private label wine that features five varietals originating from some of the best-known wine-producing regions.

The Vinaforé Collection was Curated by Curtis Mann, Master of Wine at Albertsons Cos., in partnership with DC Flynt MW Selections. Wine Enthusiast recently announced that the 2021 Vinaforé Napa Valley Chardonnay received 90 points while the 2020 Côtes du Rhône Villages scored 90 points from James Suckling.

[Read more: "Why Albertsons Has Become a Wine Destination"]

Using a 100-point scale, a wine rated 90 points is deemed to be outstanding or excellent. The collection also includes the 2020 Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir and 2021 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc. All five varietals retail between $14.99 and $21.99 each.

The collection is now available at Albertsons Cos. banner stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Shaw’s, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Tom Thumb and United Supermarkets.

“We were very intentional when we created this collection for our customers,” said Mann. “With every bottle of our Vinaforé wines, we hope to evoke discovery, foster exploration and empower shoppers to enjoy and purchase wine more confidently. In addition, we included pairing suggestions on the wine labels to help our customers discover the perfect food and wine pairings and create elevated dining experiences right at home.”

Shoppers can learn more about the winemaking process, taste profile and origin of each varietal in the Vinaforé Collection on the Albertsons Cos. banner website. Customers can also find easy, shoppable ingredients and inspiring recipes that pair with Vinaforé wines.

Additionally, customers have the option to shop the wine aisle digitally to have Vinaforé wines delivered direct from the store to their doorsteps via DoorDash or Instacart.

The new Vinaforé Collection expands Albertsons Cos.’ Own Brands growing wine portfolio, which includes Signature Reserve, O Organics and Kalyana wines.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.