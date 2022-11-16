Food Retailers Discover Strength in Diversity

Strength in Diversity

SEG’s actions in this space have earned it many accolades, including recognition from the National Diversity Council as a top employer of Latino leaders. Of course, it’s not the only supermarket company to embrace diversity wholeheartedly. Operators across the country are recognizing the value that comes from having associates with a wide range of backgrounds and viewpoints.

“At SpartanNash, we strive to deliver the ingredients for a better life,” observes Deann Wright, senior director, diversity and inclusion at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash, a distributor that also operates 145 supermarkets under such banners as Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market. “To do that, we always prioritize investing in a strong team of associates who are well equipped to support our customers and shoppers and create an excellent culture. Diversity plays a big part in that, because having an increasingly diverse workforce ensures that our associates have a wide variety of perspectives and lived experiences. This helps us create innovative solutions to evolving customer needs.”

To that end, in support of its People First culture, SpartanNash is actively expanding its internship program “to be a more robust and comprehensive learning experience” for its participants, according to Wright. Through the program, SpartanNash teams with local universities to provide career opportunities for both college students and recent graduates. “We are hopeful this program will help us support a new generation of diverse leaders who will drive innovative and creative solutions for our customers,” says Wright.

She goes on to note that “beyond the internship program, SpartanNash has a long history of investing in inclusive workforce development initiatives, collaborating with community training and education partners, and advancing the development and promotion of associates [who are] diverse by gender, race/ethnicity, disability and veteran status.”

“At Brookshire Grocery Co., striving for diversity in our workforce goes hand in hand with our core values,” asserts Rosemary Jones, EVP – chief people officer/legal at the Tyler, Texas-based retailer. “We continue to make advancements through the objectives and initiatives of our diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) strategic plan. Our commitment to building a diverse workforce connects us in meaningful ways with our employees, whom we refer to as partners; our customers; and the 165 communities we serve through our 205 retail grocery stores. We see the positive impact DE&I has on morale, productivity and our overall culture. Our company’s focus in this area strengthens our brand and helps to attract and retain great people.”

Brookshire’s all-in approach to diversity – everyone from the CEO and chairman to the newest entry-level hire is on board – includes such resources and initiatives as a dedicated DE&I position, a diversity council, diversity champions, educational programs, and leadership training, along with leaders who “are more intentional about DE&I when hiring, recruiting and promoting those they lead,” explains Jones. “As a company, we advertise job openings, conduct job fairs, and reach out to colleges and universities in diverse markets. As a result of these and other efforts, we continue to see increases in management and overall workforce diversity trends. When filling leadership positions at every level, we involve human resources professionals whenever possible to support and guide hiring managers in prioritizing DE&I.”