Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket Debut Curbside Pickup

Southeastern Grocers is widening curbside pickup service to nearly 300 Winn-Dixie stores and Harveys Supermarket locations across its footprint. Shoppers in parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi can order online and get the same prices, savings and promotions as they would in the physical store.

The addition of curbside pickup was announced last fall, when Southeastern Grocers rolled out seamless online ordering for deliveries from Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners. That service, fulfilled by DoorDash Drive, began in October.

Shoppers at participating Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores can now order via the store app or website and pick up their groceries within a chosen 30-minute window for $1.99. For a limited time, online shoppers can score $20 off orders of $50 or more and enjoy free curbside pickup or delivery.

“Offering an additional convenience to our customers, our new curbside pickup service for Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket is a natural expansion of our shop online platform. As a grocer, it’s our mission to provide our customers with quality products at a great value, and to offer services that meet the needs of their busy lifestyles,” said Andrew Nadin, Southeastern Grocers' chief customer and digital officer.

Southeastern Grocers is marking the kickoff of the pickup service by giving back to the community. For every order placed through Winn-Dixie and Harveys sites on Feb. 17 – which happens to be Random Acts of Kindness Day – the company will donate $10 to local food banks to help alleviate hunger. “We’re in the people business, we just happen to sell groceries – in stores and online,” added Nadin.

As it introduces curbside options to two of its banners, Southeastern Grocers shared that it will extend its digital platform for delivery and pickup to the Fresco y Más banner later this year.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with about 420 grocery stores, approximately 140 liquor stores and more than 200 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.