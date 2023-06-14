Southeastern Grocers Launches Annual Grant Program

Southeastern Grocers and its SEG Gives Foundation are now accepting applications for the 2023 Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant. The grant, available to nonprofit organizations throughout the Southeast, supports efforts to address racial disparities in health care, food insecurity and education.

Through the program, Southeastern Grocers hopes to help build a more inclusive and equitable future for all. Organizations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi can apply through Sept. 30 to be considered for a grant ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.

The grant is named for 103-year-old Winn-Dixie associate Romay Davis, who champions inclusivity, diversity and empowerment of underserved and underrepresented communities. She is a World War II U.S. Army veteran, NYU multi-degree scholar, Taekwondo Black Belt, community advocate and much more. At 80 years old, Davis started her career with Winn-Dixie in Montgomery, Ala.

“We know our communities are only as strong as their people, and Ms. Romay serves as a constant inspiration for our diligent work as we grow our commitment to celebrating differences and amplifying the voices of individuals of all backgrounds,” said Raymond Rhee, chief people officer at Southeastern Grocers. “Her service to her customers, community and country encourages us to use our resources to combat social injustices and bridge the gap of inequities faced by many marginalized groups in our communities. We invite organizations who share our vision to apply for the grant opportunities to further their missions as they lift up our neighbors in need.”

Last year, $300,000 worth of grants went to 30 organizations in the Southeast, including Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR) in New Orleans and Schoolyard Roots in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with more than 420 grocery stores, approximately 180 liquor stores and more than 230 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.