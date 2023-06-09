Southeastern Grocers Launches Limited-Edition Frozen Treats

Southeastern Grocers is gearing up for the summer with the launch of several new private brand ice creams and frozen treats that will be available at all Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket, and Fresco y Más locations.

Additionally, Southeastern Grocers is also offering an exclusive collection of wines that are now available at the grocer’s three divisions.

On the frozen treat side, the new limited-edition frozen flavors will be offered through Aug. 22. They include the following items, as described by the retailer:

SE Grocers Prestige Beach Bum Coconut Rum Ice Cream offers a concoction of creamy coconut, sweet pineapple with golden brown graham cracker swirls and a hint of rum.

offers a concoction of creamy coconut, sweet pineapple with golden brown graham cracker swirls and a hint of rum. SE Grocers Prestige S’mores Ice Cream is a creamy marshmallow-flavored ice cream, swirled with ribbons of graham cracker and dotted with bites of chocolate.

is a creamy marshmallow-flavored ice cream, swirled with ribbons of graham cracker and dotted with bites of chocolate. SE Grocers Pink Lemonade Sherbet offers refreshing sherbet that combines the zing of lemons with a touch of sweetness.

offers refreshing sherbet that combines the zing of lemons with a touch of sweetness. SE Grocers Raspberry Sherbet offers the fresh flavor of ripe raspberries.

offers the fresh flavor of ripe raspberries. SE Grocers Prestige Raspberry Sorbet offers a similar refreshing berry experience, is dairy-free and available all year long.

offers a similar refreshing berry experience, is dairy-free and available all year long. SE Grocers Red, White & Blue Sherbet is a patriotic frozen treat that blends the flavors of cherry, lemon and blue raspberry.

is a patriotic frozen treat that blends the flavors of cherry, lemon and blue raspberry. SE Grocers Prestige Lime Fruit Bars is a zesty lime creation that offers a delightful balance of citrusy tang and icy coolness.

is a zesty lime creation that offers a delightful balance of citrusy tang and icy coolness. SE Grocers Prestige Key Lime Frozen Yogurt is a key lime pie flavored frozen yogurt complete with graham cracker swirls.

is a key lime pie flavored frozen yogurt complete with graham cracker swirls. SE Grocers Prestige Peach Frozen Yogurt is made with ripe peach pieces.

Also new across Southeastern Grocers is the exclusive Swēte wine and exquisite Artigiano Bellini offerings. Swēte wine is a still wine variety with a sweet flavor profile and available in berry, black and peach. Artigiano Bellini is a fresh fruit sparkling wine available in peach, strawberry and mango (Florida stores only).

Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket and Fresco y Más customers in Florida and Alabama can get 10% off when purchasing four or more 750-milliliter and 1.5-liter bottles of wine.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with more than 420 grocery stores, approximately 180 liquor stores and more than 230 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.