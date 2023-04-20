Southeastern Grocers Shares 2022 ESG Report Ahead of Earth Day

As part of its commitment to transparency and accountability in all of its operations, Southeastern Grocers Inc. has released its 2022 environmental, social and governance (ESG) report. The report highlights the food retailer’s progress in key areas, including hunger, health, education, inequalities, responsible consumption and production, and ocean conservation.

Along with its SEG Gives Foundation, Southeastern Grocers donated more than $700,000 and 14 million pounds of food during 2022 to help alleviate hunger, and also gave $2.55 million to support emergency assistance, disaster preparedness and relief programs, both domestically and abroad. The grocer also donated more than $1.25 million to Folds of Honor to support the children and spouses of fallen and disabled military service members, and gave nearly $2 million to support other military, health and local community initiatives.

SEG expanded its giving focus last year to support more causes that elevate belonging, inclusion and diversity. Its Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program presented 30 nonprofits with funds totaling $300,000, which supported more organizations than in previous years.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we understand the importance of making informed purchasing decisions that have a positive impact on the environment,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO. “We are committed to being responsible stewards of our planet’s resources, and in 2022, we made significant strides in fulfilling our environmental commitments and implementing sustainable improvements.”

Continued Hucker: “We believe working together with our customers, supplier partners and communities is key to achieving our environmental goals as we continue leading the way in promoting positive change for the health of our planet and making a lasting impact on future generations.”

In terms of environmental stewardship, Southeastern Grocers is taking steps to eliminate the use of polystyrene, and ensure that all of its own-brand packaging is reusable, recyclable or industrially compostable by the end of 2028. The grocer is also collaborating with supplier partners and stakeholders to work toward achieving sustainable product and packaging goals.

Also in 2022, the company committed to the guiding principles of The Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare, and also formed a partnership with Toronto-based Relocalize to pilot ice manufacturing in the world’s first autonomous micro-factory. Additionally, Southeastern Grocers has taken several action steps in anticipation of Earth Day that will help support environmental causes and promote sustainability, such as donating to local organizations to help with environmental efforts, partnering with Florida state parks to work toward reducing the use of single-use plastic bags, and implementing volunteer cleanup days for store teams.

