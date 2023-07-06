Private Label Meets Clean Label at Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers is ramping up its private label offerings with the launch of a store brand called Know & Love. The collection features affordable clean label products across several food, beverage and household categories.

The rollout comes at a time of dueling demand for competitively-priced offerings and products with simple, recognizable ingredients. “Our customers and associates are the driving force behind every decision we make, and as they began to express an increasing desire for products with simple ingredients, we set out to create a budget-friendly, clean label line centered around two fundamental traits: trust and transparency,” explained Brook Rice, senior director of own brands for Southeastern Grocers. “Know & Love encapsulates this ideal and reflects our steadfast commitment to provide quality products at an affordable price. Our Know & Love Goodness Guarantee upholds this standard by offering customers a benchmark for excellence across the entire product line. When customers purchase Know & Love items, they can trust they’re bringing home products made from ingredients they’ll love.”

The collection includes products that are free from nearly 100 ingredients such as certified color additives, partially hydrogenated oils, high fructose corn syrup and sweeteners like aspartame, saccharin and sucralose. Reflecting a holistic approach to R&D, Southeastern Grocers utilized a clean package design that conveys affordability and simplicity. The packaging is also color coded to help shoppers with dietary requirements find products suited for their needs.

The Know & Love portfolio will be introduced in Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores on a rolling basis through next year, eventually encompassing more than 1,000 products. According to Southeastern Grocers, the company’s existing Naturally Better offerings and select SE Grocers items that meet the quality and clean label standards of Know & Love will eventually move over into the new product line.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with more than 420 grocery stores, approximately 180 liquor stores and more than 230 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.