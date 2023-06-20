Natural Grocers Keeps Growing Its House Brand

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. is again expanding its Natural Grocers Brand, this time with the addition of sparkling spring water.

The company’s Natural Grocers Brand Sparkling Water comes in 16-ounce and 25.3-ounce sizes and is packaged in non-BPA lined, recyclable aluminum bottles. The sparkling water is 100% unprocessed with natural electrolytes and minerals, and also bottled without additional additives.

"The new Sparkling Spring Water is from the same trusted supplier that has provided our bottled Spring Water since 2020. Bottled at the source in Idaho's pristine Rocky Mountain wilderness — sustainability is the core principle of our producing partner's operations," said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing at Natural Grocers. "Only 5% of the spring's daily output is collected, and the on-location, gravity-fed bottling system means a low energy footprint — no electric pumps and no transport to a plant.”

Continued Isley: “As with our original Spring Water, all electrolytes and minerals are natural from the springs. The water is unprocessed and bottled without additional additives. Our Sparkling Spring Water's naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes are maintained throughout the production process — including the injection of CO2, homogenization and bottling."

Beyond sparkling water, Natural Grocers plans to add additional items to its private label lineup, including Natural Grocers Brand Regeneratively Grown Organic Pasture-Raised Eggs and Natural Grocers Brand Regeneratively Grown Organic Free-Range Eggs, which are expected to hit store shelves this summer.

Last month, the retailer rolled out four new scented varieties of Natural Grocers Brand Epsom Salt Bath & Foot Soaks, including Peppermint Muscle Soak, Lavender Relaxation, Tea Tree Foot Soak and Eucalyptus Everyday Cleanse. The new bath salts, sold in 64-ounce bags, are made with essential oils and 100% USP grade magnesium sulfate, and don’t include phthalates, parabens, artificial colors or synthetic fragrances.

Family-operated Natural Grocers operates 166 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Natural Grocers as one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.