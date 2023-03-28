Natural Grocers Brand Products Expands With 5 Varieties of Canned Seafood

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has introduced five new varieties of canned seafood to its line of Natural Grocers Brand Products, the company's premium-quality house brand. The organic and natural grocer is now offering customers convenient, nutrient-dense sources of protein via its branded Albacore and Skipjack Tuna, Wild Pink Salmon, and two varieties of Wild Sardines.

“We’re proud to offer our customers these affordable premium-quality products that meet our rigorous Fish and Seafood Standards,” said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing for Natural Grocers. “In addition to prioritizing wild-caught and sustainably harvested fish and seafood, our vendor partners with small-scale fisheries, using practices that protect juvenile fish and unintended species from harvest. Red-listed species on the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch are never used, because we choose to be responsible for the impact our Natural Grocers Brand Products make every step of the way, from the ocean to your table.”

The Albacore and Skipjack Tuna are 100% pole and line wild caught, while the Wild Sardines and Wild Pink Salmon are 100% wild caught and sustainably harvested. All five varieties are gluten-free, kosher and contain no added salt. They’re also packaged in non-BPA lined cans.

Natural Grocers’ globally sourced, Non-GMO Verified seafood shelf staples join the company's own-brand product line, established in 2016, which includes more than 800 products and is available exclusively at Natural Grocers stores.

Recent additions to the Natural Grocers Brand Products Line include items such as new varieties of sustainably harvested frozen prepared seafood, organic mustard, Epsom salts, and several new flavors of organic chocolate bars. The grocer will also soon launch Natural Grocers Brand Sparkling Spring Water in non-BPA lined aluminum bottles.

Founded in 1955, family-operated Natural Grocers operates more than 160 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.