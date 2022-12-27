Natural Grocers Releases Grand-Opening Plans for Denver Store

Specialty retailer Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. will hold a grand-opening celebration event on Jan. 7 for its 44th Colorado store, which will include giveaways, discounts, a prize sweepstakes and more.

Located at 3165 North Central Park Boulevard in Denver, the new store was constructed with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, including nontoxic building materials and 100% LED lighting, for a lighter environmental footprint. The Central Park store is Natural Grocers' second Colorado store featuring a new CO2 refrigerant system, designed to save energy and provide enhanced environmental protection compared with conventional refrigeration technologies. The first store that debuted the technology was in Brighton, and it opened on Sept. 30.

In the coming months, the Central Park location is expected to include The Cottage Craft Beer section, Natural Grocers' select offerings of curated craft beer, hard kombucha and hard seltzer.

The Central Park community will also have the support of Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches for their health-and-wellness journeys with free, one-on-one personalized nutritional health-coaching sessions. The contemporary location includes a Nutrition Education Center, specially designed to be a community space for in-store classes, recipe demonstrations and guest speaker events.

"We've been looking for the perfect spot to open a store in the Central Park area of Denver for over 10 years. As a child who took one of the last flights out from what used to be the airport in the same area, it's exciting to see how much the Central Park region has grown," said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing for Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers. "It's now a bustling neighborhood full of vibrant people and businesses. As one of our Five Founding Principles states, we are 'committed to our communities,' and we love that we are now able to bring access to healthy food at an Always Affordable Price to even more people in our home state of Colorado."

According to the Natural Grocers website, the Central Park store will officially open on Dec. 30, but will hold grand-opening festivities starting at 8:20 a.m. on Jan. 7. The celebration will start with a special $2,500 donation presentation to the Food Bank of the Rockies, followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Natural Grocers has partnered with Food Bank of the Rockies across its Colorado stores for over a decade with its Bring Your Own Bag program. This community outreach will extend to the Central Park location. Each time a customer brings their own shopping bag, Natural Grocers will donate 5 cents per shopping trip to the food bank, which provides food and necessities to people in need across the state.

Grand opening festivities for the new store include:

Jan. 2-31: Customers can enjoy special grand-opening discounts of up to 50%.

Jan. 7 : The first 150 customers in line will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card (with varying amounts between $5 and $500 ); the first 500 customers will receive a free Natural Grocers handcrafted Ecuadorian hat; customers can also spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel for a chance to win fun prizes.

Jan. 7 -21 : Customers will have the chance to win prizes such as an Aventon e-bike, a $500 Natural Grocers gift card, a Vitamix Blender, and more. Entry forms will be available at the store.

For even more savings, customers can join {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits and other members-only features. From Jan. 2 through Jan. 31, {N}power members will receive exclusive pricing on select grocery items.

Founded in 1955, family-operatedNatural Grocers will operate 165 stores in 21 states with the addition of the Central Park location. The natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.