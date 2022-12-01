Natural Grocers Predicts Top Trends Across Multiple Categories for 2023

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has revealed its seventh annual Top Trends for 2023. The specialty retailer’s experts expanded this year’s predictions beyond nutrition to include the most anticipated products and practices for 2023 in the categories of health and wellness, body care and beauty, food and beverage, and those that are ecologically thoughtful.

To accurately pinpoint the 2023 predictions, Natural Grocers’ nutrition education team, consisting of health-and-wellness experts ranging from registered dietitians to certified natural foods chefs, collaborated with the retailer’s purchasing, marketing and analytics teams. Together, these specialists studied consumer-shopping preferences, examined the latest research, and assessed the residual impacts of the COVID pandemic among communities to predict these rising and shifting trends.

"Though the COVID pandemic initially made its presence known almost three years ago, its lingering effects are still impacting how we approach our health and wellness, self-care and food preparation. We are seeing consumers prioritizing taking care of themselves, their families and the planet while tightening budgets. There is a big push among both consumers and brands to minimize waste and make every dollar count," noted Shelby Miller, Natural Grocers’ director of scientific affairs and nutrition education. "We’ve expanded our trends for the coming year to reflect how intricately this is all tied together and how our daily purchases and practices can shape our collective well-being and our ability to thrive and flourish long-term."

Top Trends for 2023

Health-and-Wellness Trends

EPA and DHA will be top of mind for mental well-being. Gut health and digestive comfort will be a priority. Apple cider vinegar will become palatable

Body Care and Beauty Trends

Bar-based products will contribute to a more environmentally friendly routine. Ingestible skin care will have its glow-up. Eco-friendly period products will go mainstream.

Ecologically Thoughtful Trends

We ’ ll reduce our environmental footprints with zero-waste cooking. All-in-one products will reign supreme. Purposeful packaging will become a priority.

Food and Beverage Trends

The sober-curious movement will continues to grow. We ’ ll simplify snacking. We ’ ll indulge more sensibly with "healthy-ish" comfort foods.

Natural Grocers also included a bonus trend – be a "regenivore" – which is anticipated to continue long after 2023. According to the natural grocer, this new way of eating means making food choices that support your health and the health of the planet. The company pointed out that eating like a regenivore involves building delicious, healthy and satisfying meals that provide essential nutrients that the body needs to function optimally and support healthy blood sugar balance. Eating this way also supports the planet’s health, because it emphasizes nourishing foods that are grown by farmers and ranchers who prioritize practices that sustain and regenerate soil, water, biodiversity, and the overall ecosystem in which they function.

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers currently operates 164 stores in 21 states. The company is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.