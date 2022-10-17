Natural Grocers Launches New Own-Brand Coconut Oil

Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic chain Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has added a new item to its namesake private brand.

Natural Grocers brand Organic Extra Virgin Unrefined Coconut Oil is available now at the retailer, and is for sale in three sizes (17.5 oz., 32 oz., 48 oz.). The brand was founded in 2016 and now features over 800 products.

"With all Natural Grocers brand products, we believe our customers will notice positive differentiators between our brand and that of others. Our coconut oil is no exception,” said Natural Grocers' VP of Purchasing Laura Perkins. “This product is a high-grade, unrefined premium nutritional edible oil obtained from the first cold pressing of organic coconut kernels. This keeps the contents in optimal condition. We are proud to put this product on our shelves, knowing it represents our commitment to quality, while also sourced from a Sri Lankan manufacturer committed to its local community."

The new coconut oil product is touted as USDA Organic, kosher, soy-free, vegan, gluten-free and more.

"Coconut oil is the perfect fat for sauteing meats and vegetables, and it makes baked goods delectable,” said Natural Grocers Director of Nutrition Education and natural foods chef Karen Falbo. “Loaded with medium-chain fatty acids which have been shown to support brain and immune system function along with high levels of free-radical scavengers, there's good reason this fat has become a prized cooking oil."

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers currently operates 164 stores in 21 states. The company is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.