Natural Grocers Focuses on Sustainability With Newest Location

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is preparing to cut the ribbon on its newest store in Brighton, Colo., on Sept. 30. The location will feature Natural Grocers mainstays, including The Cottage Craft Beer section, organic produce, pasture-based dairy products, humanely sourced meats and non-GMO prepackaged bulk foods.

Sustainability was top of mind with the construction of the store, which marks the retailer’s 43rd in the state of Colorado. The new space has energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting, and is Natural Grocers' first new store featuring a CO2 refrigerant system designed to save energy and provide enhanced environmental protection compared to conventional refrigeration technologies.

"We've been looking for the perfect spot in Brighton for several years. It's with great excitement that we're opening our first store in this area,” said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing for Natural Grocers. “We look forward to bringing healthy food to the Brighton community at prices they can afford — one of the main principles Natural Grocers was founded on and that we still uphold today.”

Continued Isely: "We're also thrilled to have Colorado's own Food Bank of the Rockies join us for our festivities and raise awareness for Hunger Action Month. We welcome the community of Brighton to visit our new store, join in the fun and discover what makes the Natural Grocers shopping experience delightful and unique."

As part of the store opening, Natural Grocers will give mystery gift cards to the first 150 customers, and also offer a grand opening sweepstakes and product discounts. The company will also make a $2,500 donation to Food Bank of the Rockies at the opening ceremonies to honor Hunger Action Month.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended June 30, Natural Grocers saw a 2.8% increase in gross profit, and net sales increased $7.7 million, or 3.0%, to $266.3 million, compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The retailer opened one new store in Colorado during that time period, ending the quarter with 162 stores in 20 states.

Since June 30, the company has opened one new store, in Sioux Falls, S.D., — its first in the state. As of Aug. 4, the grocer has signed leases for an additional five new stores planned to open in fiscal years 2022 and beyond.

Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.