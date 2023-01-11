Natural Grocers Adds Another Location in Idaho

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is opening its fifth location in Idaho, unveiling the latest store in the city of McCall. The grand opening at 209 North 3rd Street is set for Jan. 18.

Carrying a wide assortment of natural and organic goods and everyday essentials, the store reflects the retailer’s sustainability commitment in other ways. The space has been repurposed using earth-friendlier building features and energy-saving components like 100% LED lighting and non-toxic building materials.

[Read more: "Natural Grocers Reveals Shopper Picks for Best Store-Brand Products"]

Company leaders and local Chamber of Commerce members will be on hand for the ribbon cutting on the morning of Jan. 18. Members of the McCall Fire and EMS departments will also take part in the festivities.

Natural Grocers will welcome the first 150 shoppers with a mystery gift card valued between $5 and $500 and present the first 500 shoppers with a handcrafted Ecuadorian hat. Customers can also get a chance to win a variety of prizes and enjoy discounts on select items through Feb. 28.

During a period of high inflation, Natural Grocers is delivering value in other ways to its new shoppers. The company is touting its free loyalty program that offers savings, digital coupons and other rewards benefits.

As it joins the McCall business community, Natural Grocers is giving back by donating $2,500 to a local hunger relief organizations. In addition to providing monetary support to Heartland Hunger & Resource Center, the grocer will donate five cents per shopping trip to the group every time customers bring their own shopping bag.

“We're thrilled to be extending our reach to such a special part of a state that we already know and love. With so many outdoor activities right out your door, we want to be your neighborhood grocery store that helps fuel your adventures without breaking your bank account. The community of McCall has been extraordinarily friendly and welcoming from the start. Now we’re excited to return the favor,” said Raquel Isely, the retailer’s VP of marketing.

Natural Grocers is starting 2023 on a roll. The food retailer welcomed shoppers to its 44th location in Colorado on Jan. 7. The store at 3165 N. Central Park Boulevard is in the fast-growing Central Park neighborhood of Denver.

Founded in 1955, family-operated Natural Grocers will operate 166 stores in 21 states with the addition of the McCall location. The natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.