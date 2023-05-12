Natural Grocers Adds Bath Salts, Foot Soaks to Private-Brand Collection

Colorado-based Natural Grocers continues to expand its private label offerings, this time in the nonfood category.

The retailer is introducing four new scented varieties of Natural Grocers Brand Epsom Salt Bath & Foot Soaks to the company's namesake private brand. The new products include Peppermint Muscle Soak, Lavender Relaxation, Tea Tree Foot Soak and Eucalyptus Everyday Cleanse.

The new bath salts, sold in 64-ounce bags, are made with essential oils and 100% USP grade magnesium sulfate, and don’t include phthalates, parabens, artificial colors or synthetic fragrances.

"Since the beginning, Natural Grocers has been elevating the status quo for better standards rooted in the principles that support the health of humans and the planet—this includes our beauty and hygiene products. We have an expansive body care and beauty department comprised of only the highest quality ingredients," said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing at Natural Grocers. "The new Epsom salt varieties are sourced from the same trusted supplier that has provided bulk Epsom salt to Natural Grocers since 2016. They specialize in globally sourced, farm-direct commodities including spices, seasonings, grain and value-added dry flavor products.”

First launched in 2016, the Natural Grocers private brand includes over 800 products across several categories. In recent weeks, the company has added new mustard and canned fish products to the collection.

Family-operated Natural Grocers operates 166 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Natural Grocers as one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

This article first appeared on the site of sister publication Store Brands.