Natural Grocers Hosts 3rd Annual Body Care & Beauty Bonanza

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is inviting customers to create a cleaner and more sustainable personal care regimen with its third annual Body Care & Beauty Bonanza. Customers can enjoy savings, free samples, prizes and education through May 20.

Each Natural Grocers store includes an expansive body care and beauty department, stocked with natural and organic products for every member of the family, including cosmetics, shampoos and conditioners, face and body moisturizers, oral care products, deodorant, shaving cream and shavers, facial cleaners, exfoliators, sunscreens, and serums, without animal testing, carcinogenic hydrocarbons, phthalates or parabens.

"We’re pleased to showcase our wide array of natural body care products while educating our customers on Natural Grocers’ Body Care Standards, which are rooted in supporting the health of people and the planet," said Raquel Isely, marketing VP for Natural Grocers. "When you stroll through our beauty and body care aisles, you'll find the highest-quality products from companies who are as committed to innovation, sustainability and consumer transparency as we are. We invite our customers to stop in and try something new, enjoy free samples and learn more about the principles that set us apart from other retailers."

On May 10, the first 50 shoppers to visit the body care and beauty department at participating Natural Grocers stores will get a reusable bag and samples of some of the specialty grocer’s best-selling body care and beauty products.

From now until May 20, customers can also take advantage of discounts of up to 30% off on select body care and beauty products.

Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers’ loyalty program, will have access to additional perks, including:

April 28 –May 20 : Beauty Basket Sweepstakes: {N}power members can win $300 worth of products plus a $100 Natural Grocers Gift Card. Members who spend $50 or more on body care and beauty products will be automatically entered to win.

May 12 –14: BOGO Bath Bombs: { N}power members can buy one Natural Grocers Brand Bath Bomb and get one free.

May 10 –14: 25% off coupon: {N}power members will receive a 25%-off email coupon to clip to their {N}power account for the entire body care and beauty department.

Family-operated Natural Grocers operates 166 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Natural Grocers one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.