Natural Grocers Touts Regenerative Agriculture With Short Film

In tandem with its Earth Month observances and educational efforts, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is promoting the short film “Regenerative Renegades” in stores and online, as part of the grocer’s new “Meet Your Farmer” film series.

“Regenerative Renegades” features a group of ranchers at Clearwater, Minn.-based Thousand Hills, a beef partner of Natural Grocers. The film will be promoted online and in stores via printed and digital educational collateral through mid-May.

“As the nation’s largest family-operated natural and organic retailer, celebrating Earth Day is really celebrating everything our company stands for,” said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing at Natural Grocers. “We believe we can make the future bright by focusing on healing the planet, supporting the health of humans and the welfare of animals. Earth Month is a chance to amplify this hopeful message. Our ‘Meet Your Farmer’ film series acknowledges how the planet nourishes us and how we in turn, need to nourish it back. It also helps educate our customers about the importance of their food choices. We’re kicking the series off by promoting one of our most popular films, ‘Regenerative Renegades.’ This film fits right in with Natural Grocers’ Earth Day celebration as we highlight environmentally conscious products and sustainable practices all month long.”

The “Meet Your Farmer” film series depicts organic growers, grass-roots farmers and regenerative ranchers who are changing the way food is produced today. More films will be added to the series throughout 2023 and beyond. In addition to the film series, Natural Grocers offers books and articles to learn more about the food system.

Family-operated Natural Grocers operates 166 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.