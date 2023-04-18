KIND Snacks Launches Regenerative-Agriculture Initiative

As part of its commitment to source 100% of its almonds from bee-friendly farms by 2025, KIND Snacks has undertaken a three-year regenerative-agriculture pilot project. The KIND Almond Acres Initiative aims to introduce best practices in regenerative agriculture, as well as new technologies, across 500 acres in California, where 80% of the world’s almonds are grown.

KIND is partnering with olam food ingredients (ofi) and the University of California, Davis on the project, and will track key metrics, increase industry participation and support, and advance its overall climate goals. The company will test five regenerative- agriculture practices and technologies, including cover crops, whole-orchard recycling, compost and biochar, off-ground harvesting, and subsurface irrigation.

“ofi’s partnership with KIND represents a massive joint effort in regenerative agriculture. We are learning how to pair innovative sustainable technology with traditional farming practices, so we can find a combination that creates a positive change for the planet,” said Zac Ellis, senior director of agronomy at Singapore-based ofi. “Efforts like these leverage our global expertise to build a more sustainable way of farming almonds.”

Through a separate partnership with Snapchat, KIND is placing shippers in grocery aisles that allow shoppers to scan a code to learn more about the Almond Acres Initiative and virtually visit the project site. Select ShopRite, Fresh Thyme Market and Hy-Vee locations will participate. Transparent, educational content for consumers will also be available on an all-new sustainability hub at kindsnacks.com/sustainability.

“We know that regenerative agriculture can be challenging to understand. We know our consumers want to engage in learning how to be kinder to our planet, and that is why we’re welcoming everyone into the living, learning lab that is the KIND Almond Acres Initiative,” said Kelly Solomon, chief marketing officer at New York-based KIND. “We believe it is our responsibility to lead the almond industry towards a kinder way to grow almonds, and we are so proud and excited to be the brand paving the way.”

Additionally, KIND has become a member of the California Water Action Collaborative (CWAC), and will work with a network of environmental organizations, food and beverage companies, and retail and technology companies to pursue projects that will improve California’s water security.