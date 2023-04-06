New Seasons Market, Dairy Co-Op Team on Regenerative Agriculture Project

Portland, Ore.-based New Seasons Market and fellow Oregonian Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), a dairy cooperative, have teamed up for a regenerative agriculture project to sequester carbon and improve ecosystems on farms. The partnership between the two Certified B Corporations will ultimately establish a native riparian forest habitat on farmland in Tillamook County.

To kick off the venture, TCCA and New Seasons Market will each provide $15,000 to plant approximately five acres of native, woody vegetation on regional dairy farms within the TCCA Cooperative. The plantings – including diverse species of native trees and shrubs – will sequester carbon, protect and improve water quality, and enhance wildlife habitat. The companies also included this project for a USDA Conservation Innovation Grant, led by Zero Foodprint and MAD Agriculture. If awarded, it would fund additional acres for restoration.

“Customers tell us that the brands they shop for, and grocery markets they shop at, should be doing good for the planet,” said Jocelyn Bridson, TCCA director of environment and community impact. “At the same time, it is critical that we support farmers as we ask them to implement environmental solutions. We saw an opportunity to engage everyone in the supply chain – from the farmers to the brand, to the retailer – to improve environmental impacts and outcomes.”

The plan will improve both companies’ environmental footprints and help TCCA and New Seasons Market meet their collective climate goals. It’s the first time TCCA has partnered with a retail customer on an environmental project.

“Working in partnerships to accelerate regenerative agriculture within our supply chain is part of the solution to creating a low-carbon and resilient regional food economy,” commented Athena Petty, New Seasons Market senior manager of sustainability.

The riparian forest planting will begin over the winter of 2023-24 and will provide volunteer opportunities for staff of both B Corp partners.

New Seasons Market employs nearly 2,700 staffers across 19 stores in Oregon and Washington, serving a unique mix of locally sourced and organic items, as well as classic grocery favorites and chef-made grab-and-go meal solutions. New Seasons and its sister banner, Santa Cruz, Calif.-based New Leaf Community Markets, an organic and natural grocer with five stores along California’s Central Coast, are independent operators within the Good Food Holdings family of brands.