New Seasons Market Enhances Online Gift Card Programs

Building on the momentum of digital growth, New Seasons Market has expanded its partnership with global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network to enhance the online gift card programs for its West Coast neighborhood grocers, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets. Powered by Blackhawk Network’s Online Commerce Services, company-branded physical and digital gift cards are now available on newseasonsmarket.com and newleaf.com, offering consumers a seamless e-commerce experience that delivers gift cards to shoppers’ doors or inboxes.

New Season explained that it was looking to optimize and extend the reach of its digital gift card program while also providing a user-friendly experience. “After seeing the success of Blackhawk’s programs as an existing distribution partner, expanding to include management of our digital gifting programs was a natural fit,” said Erica Racette, e-commerce director at New Seasons. “Through this partnership, Blackhawk’s e-commerce platform has allowed us to make enhancements and reinvigorate our digital gifting programs.”

Fellow grocer Tops Markets also partnered with Blackhawk Network last year to deliver individual or bulk orders of Tops-branded gift cards to peoples’ inboxes.

According to Blackhawk Network sales data, merchant online gift card programs have seen near-triple digital growth over the past two years. As consumers continue the slow return to some pre-pandemic behaviors, interest in digital gifting options has remained high.

“In addition to being one of the most requested gifts year after year for multiple occasions, over the last two years, gift cards and e-gifts — for grocery in particular— have been leveraged by customers more than ever,” said Steve Dekker, managing director, Americas, at Pleasanton, Calif.-basedBlackhawk Network. “Consumers’ increasing interest in gifting options, combined with the ease of gift cards to offer support or thank others during challenging times, has made it essential to be able to easily engage with gift card users wherever they are.”

Blackhawk’s gift card program management will include executing elements such as inventory management, card distribution, marketing and promotions.

Portland, Ore.-based New Seasons Market employs nearly 3,500 staffers at 19 stores in Oregon, Washington and Northern California, serving locally sourced and organic items, classic grocery favorites, and chef-made grab-and-go meal solutions. As the world’s first certified B Corp grocer, the company has committed 10% of its after-tax profits to the communities it serves. New Seasons and its sister banner, Santa Cruz, Calif.-based New Leaf Community Markets, an organic and natural grocer with five stores along California’s Central Coast, are independent operators within the Good Food Holdingsfamily of brands.