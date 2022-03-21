New Seasons Market to Open Location in Fall 2023

Oregon-based grocery store New Seasons Market is opening a new retail location in the state’s Milwaukie Marketplace in the fall of 2023. The 28,000-square-foot store will create more than 100 competitively paid jobs, and it will support the regional food economy by connecting customers to local producers and their products.

“We’re very happy New Seasons is coming to Milwaukie and eliminating a food desert in our community. As a certified B Corporation, and a company committed to sustainability and providing a living wage to its employees, New Seasons embodies fundamental values that are essential to us,” said Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba.

Some of the featured amenities that will be provided are local and organic produce sourced directly from Pacific Northwest farmers; a full-service meat and seafood department with ready-to-cook house recipes; chef-prepared seasonal deli options; local craft beer, cider and wine; artisan cheeses, and a full-service floral department with handmade home goods and gifts by local artisans.

The new store location will fill vacant space in the Milwaukie Marketplace, which is owned by an affiliate of Kimco Realty. Milwaukie City Council and city staff have actively recruited grocery stores to fill the space, vacated by Albertsons, since 2015.

“As New Seasons Market continues to thoughtfully grow our community, Milwaukie is a natural choice for a new neighborhood market,” said New Seasons CEO Nancy Lebold. “We’re thrilled to introduce ourselves to the neighborhood and connect the community to the best organic and locally sourced produce, meat and grocery staples.”

Milwaukie Marketplace is near the center of the city along Highway 224, adjacent to the Historic Milwaukie and Ardenwald neighborhoods and close to the International Way industrial area. With the nearby Monroe Apartments currently under construction, New Seasons will also help fill the needs of the future tenants living in the 238-unit multi-family development.

Portland-based New Seasons Market employs nearly 3,500 staffers at 19 stores in Oregon, Washington and Northern California, serving a unique mix of locally sourced and organic items, classic grocery favorites, and chef-made grab-and-go meal solutions. As the world’s first certified B Corp grocer, the company has committed 10% of its after-tax profits to the communities it serves. New Seasons and its sister banner, Santa Cruz, Calif.-based New Leaf Community Markets, an organic and natural grocer with five stores along California’s Central Coast, are independent operators within the Good Food Holdings family of brands. A subsidiary of Emart (which is part of The Shinsegae Group, a global retailer in Seoul, South Korea), Carson, Calif.-based Good Food Holdings is also the holding company for three other food retailing brands: Bristol Farms, which just opened a new-concept market in Irvine, Calif.; Metropolitan Market; and Lazy Acres Natural Market.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners, is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.