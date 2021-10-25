Oregon Grocer Sues Beef Processor for Allegedly Supplying Tainted Meat

An independent grocer in Oregon is suing a local beef producer for negligence after several people in the Portland area fell ill in 2019 when they ate ground beef contaminated with the potential harmful pathogen, E. coli O157:H7.

According to an Associated Press report, Portland-based New Seasons Market filed a $2.7 million lawsuit against Country Natural Beef of Redmond, Ore., after having to pull products from its shelves following a large recall of several batches. The grocer, which was founded in 2000 and operates 19 stores in Oregon, Washington and Northern California, is seeking to recoup losses from the recall and from paying refunds to consumers, among other damage costs.

Shortly after reports of foodborne illnesses surfaced and the subsequent recall, New Seasons Market sampled ground beef products it received from Country Natural Beef and sent them to an outside state-run lab. Two positive samples were identified, both tracked to the premium beef processor.

Recalls tied to fresh meat continue to pose issues in the overall supply chain. Earlier this month, poultry processor Butterball announced a recall of more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey due to potential physical contaminants. In July, Greater Omaha Packing recalled batches of raw beef for the possible presence of E. coli bacteria.

