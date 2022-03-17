Bristol Farms Debuts New Market Concept for 40th Anniversary

Southern California specialty grocer Bristol Farms is opening a new market concept known as Bristol Farms Newfound Market at the Irvine Spectrum Center in Orange County, Calif.

The nearly 34,000-square-foot market will feature seven of the retailer’s own chef-created restaurant brands that will serve dishes made with local and global ingredients. The March 17 grand-opening celebration will also feature many of the community’s emerging brands and local favorites, with many company founders in attendance.

“So much of what we do is driven by a genuine passion for good food,” said Adam Caldecott, CEO of Carson, Calif.-based Bristol Farms, which operates a total of 13 stores. “Our Irvine location will bring together all the local, artisanal and seasonal items you’ve come to expect from Bristol Farms. Plus we’ve created seven special food venues to entice and excite Irvine Spectrum Center visitors and the surrounding communities.”

With this year marking the 40th anniversary of Bristol Farms, the Newfound Market is set to showcase the finest ingredients, an innovative dining experience and the discovery of new flavors, as well as to provide traditional grocery essentials all in one place.

Some of the restaurants that will be featured in the new market are Horton’s Hot Chicken, Rooted Plant-Based Plates, Swell Seafood, Pikapika, Good Greens, Heart & Hand and Viaggio Pizzeria.

Along with the various restaurant options, the new market will provide a unique selection of local and international products and produce such as full-service seafood and meat counters, 350 varieties of cheese, an onsite kitchen, a bakery, catering services, and a selection of premium wine, spirits and craft beer.

“Bristol Farms has a special place in the Southern California food landscape, and we are building upon that history,” said Dan Evon, VP of culinary and general manager of Newfound Market. “For example, Chef Yoshi created the first authentic sushi program in a California grocery store in 1984. Today, we have our ‘sushi robot’ in Pikapika.”

The grand-opening celebration will allow customers to enter giveaways and allow them to sample many of the market’s products. Also, many of the menu items will be available for delivery through DoorDash.

Bristol Farms is an independent operator within the Good Food Holdings family of brands. A subsidiary of Emart (which is part of The Shinsegae Group, a global retailer in Seoul, South Korea), Carson-based Good Food Holdings is also the holding company for four other food retailing brands: Metropolitan Market, Lazy Acres Natural Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets.