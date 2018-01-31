15 Independent Grocers that are Ahead of the Curve

Being successful in the supermarket industry means that you have to be on top of your game and outplay your competition. This year, Progressive Grocer honors several companies that are doing just that in different categories. Companies are honored for outstanding single-store operator, outstanding multi-store operator, outstanding new concept, bakery, center store, deli/prepared foods, meat/seafood, produce and technology.

All of this year’s Outstanding Independents have found success in their own ways; however, they all have had to differentiate themselves from the competition, and some common themes have emerged.

More than in previous years, the winners stressed their commitment to being a neighborhood store. While they all wanted to attract as many customers as possible, they were all keyed into what their immediate neighborhood needed, and tried various ways to meet those demands. As locally owned stores, they all emphasized their dedication to bringing in local products and developing tight relationships with local producers.

Creating an enjoyable experience also was a high priority. Whether this was through the customer-facing technology they offered to create a variety of shopping options or ensuring that the store was easy to navigate, all were committed to taking the hassle out of shopping.

This year’s winners all have ideas that can work in a variety of other stores to improve customer experience and, in turn, increase sales. Congratulations to a successful group of independents!

This year's categories and winners are: