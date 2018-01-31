Meat/Seafood: Lakeview Supermarket and Deli, Lucerne, Calif.

Lakeview Supermarket and Deli, with its tagline of “You can’t beat our meat,” bills itself as a meat store that also sells groceries. Owner Kenny Parlet claims that the store does four times the national average in meat sales, and more than triple the sales per square foot of the average supermarket. Any way you slice it, that’s a lot of meat.

Parlet brings in restaurant-quality meat not often found in retail stores, and the quantity sold ensures that the meat is always the freshest available, he notes. The store’s mission is to offer customers the highest-quality chicken, pork and beef, along with the ultimate in personalized service, while still offering the best possible value.

Lakeview offers 14 meat packs in eight sizes, which offer a variety of beef, pork, chicken, breakfast and specialty items that range in price from $49.95 to $349.95, to fit any family size and quality demand, and provide savings of up to 20 percent over the retail price. If customers are unfamiliar with a certain cut or aren’t sure how to prepare an item, Lakeview also offers cooking instructions. The meat packs range from an introductory sampler to BBQ & Broil Meats to luxury meat packs with high-end cuts.

The Monthly Meat Experience program allows customers to set a standing order (although the store goes over the order every month with shoppers) to have frozen meat delivered to their homes. Holiday meat items, like turkey, ham and prime rib, are delivered fresh, with the delivery schedule adjusted to ensure that customers get the products before the festive occasion.