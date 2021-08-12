Bristol Farms Rolls Out On-Demand Grocery Delivery via DoorDash

Last-mile logistics platform DoorDash and specialty food retailer Bristol Farms have teamed up to offer on-demand grocery delivery across Southern California, from Santa Barbara to Palm Desert. DoorDash now offers thousands of items from Bristol Farms, among them premium and organic produce, fresh baked goods, full-service premium meats, fresh fish, artisanal cheese, large assortments of ready to eat meals, and a wide variety of specialty and conventional food items. Bristol Farms shoppers can purchase products from the retailer on the DoorDash app and website and have them delivered to their homes the same day.

“At Bristol Farms, our mission is to bring people together around good food,” noted Adam Caldecott, CEO of Carson, Calif.-based Bristol Farms (BF), which operates 14 locations throughout Southern California. “We strive to provide opportunities for guests to discover new and exciting products, alongside grocery essentials. Our partnership with DoorDash further supports our commitment to provide a convenient one-stop shop to experience all that BF has to offer. We’re excited to further expand our online options to better serve both new and existing customers.”

“We are excited to partner with Bristol Farms to bring their premium selection of groceries and specialty items to customers’ doorsteps on-demand throughout the Southern California region,” said Shanna Prevé, VP, business development at San Francisco-based DoorDash, which operates in more than 7,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and Germany.

DoorDash recently debuted ultra-fast grocery delivery in as short a time as 10 minutes in New York City, and teamed with wholesaler United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) to provide on-demand grocery delivery solutions for local food retailers.

Bristol Farms is an independent operator within the Good Food Holdings family of brands. A subsidiary of Emart, which is part of The Shinsegae Group, a global retailer in Seoul, South Korea, Carson-based Good Food Holdings is also the holding company for four other food retailing brands: Metropolitan Market, Lazy Acres Natural Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets.

Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 47 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.