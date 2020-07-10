Good Food Holdings Names Neil Stern CEO

Good Food Holdings (GFH), the Los Angeles-based holding company for upscale food retailers Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, Metropolitan Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Market, has appointed Neil Stern its new CEO. Stern, a GFH board member for the past two years, is a partner emeritus of strategic consulting firm McMillan Doolittle.

As head of the Chicago-based company’s food retail practice, Stern has spent more than 30 years working with some of the best-known retail chains in the United States and abroad. He will succeed Matt Turnbull, who has been with GFH since 2012 and became its CEO two years ago.

“I’m very happy to lead Good Food Holdings into its next generation of successful growth,” said Stern. “GFH owns five pre-eminent grocery retail brands — each known for their quality and serving their local communities with an unparalleled food experience, both through ingredients or finished meals. We would like to thank Matt Turnbull for his contribution in helping lead and grow Good Food Holdings to where it is today.”

While the appointment takes effect immediately, Turnbull will remain through the beginning of December to ensure a smooth transition.

“I’m very grateful for the time I’ve had over the years with Good Food Holdings,” said Turnbull. “It has been a personally rewarding experience to work and grow with our different brands as they shine a spotlight on their differentiators.”

Each of Good Food Holdings’ food-retailing brands has its own leadership team, company culture, operating philosophy and go-to market strategy.