New Seasons Offers Same-Day Grocery Pickup via Instacart

New Seasons Market has grown its grocery delivery partnership with San Francisco-based Instacart to provide same-day grocery pickup at four locations in the Portland, Ore., and southwest Washington metropolitan area

Shoppers can now order products online and pick them up at New Seasons’ Williams location in North Portland; the Happy Valley store; the Nyberg Rivers store in Tualatin, Ore.; and the Fisher’s Landing store in Vancouver, Wash. More stores will roll out the grocery pickup service next year, according to the company.

“We’ve received great feedback from customers on our grocery delivery service, and want to make getting groceries even easier for our neighbors, no matter how they shop,” noted Katie MacDonald, senior director of ecommerce at Portland-based New Seasons. “Our online grocery pickup with Instacart helps provide customers with the choice to swing by and conveniently pick up their grocery favorites from New Seasons Market on their trip home, heading out of town or on the way to a party.”

Customers can save $10 on their first New Seasons grocery pickup order of $35 or more with code PICKUP10 through Nov. 15.

Other grocers offering a same-day grocery pickup service include Sam's Club and Ahold Delhaize USA banners Stop & Shop and Giant Food.

New Seasons employs nearly 4,000 associates at 21 stores in Oregon, Washington state and Northern California.