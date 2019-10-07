Sam’s Club Expands Same-Day Pickup Across Chain

Sam’s Club has rolled out Same Day Club Pickup to all of its clubs nationwide, as of July 10. Sam’s Club members who place orders via SamsClub.com or the Sam’s Club app are able to pick up their orders the same day, with members receiving a text or email message when their order is ready.

According to the Walmart division, which operates nearly 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico, same-day orders can be picked up within four hours – often less. To qualify for Same Day Pickup, orders can’t consist of more than 15 items. There’s no minimum dollar amount to order for Same Day Club Pickup, however, and the service is free for all Sam's Club members.

“Same Day Pickup is just one of the many ways we are making shopping at Sam’s Club more convenient for our members” said company spokeswoman Amy Wyatt-Moore. “We began testing Same Day Club Pickup [at select clubs] last summer and received great feedback from our members, so we are excited to be able to roll out this service to members across the country.”

Among the products eligible for the service are groceries, paper goods, electronics and even alcohol. Sam’s Club noted that some of the most popular Same Day Pickup items include fresh food such as produce and meat.

Sam’s Club members can pick up their orders after 10 a.m. Monday through Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday based on their selected pickup time.

As well as being able to take advantage of early shopping hours, Plus members now have access to early pickup hours and can schedule a pickup between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., Monday through Friday. To collect their orders, members can use the drive-through lane that’s available at select clubs, or designated curbside parking spots. Additionally, many Sam’s Club locations have a drive-up option in which associates bring out and load the order, so that members don't have to leave their cars.

The chain also offers same-day delivery via San Francisco-based Instacart at a number of its clubs.

Other food retailers to offer same-day pickup include Amazon's Whole Foods Market and Ahold Delhaize USA banners Stop & Shop, Giant Food and Food Lion, along with Walmart itself.

Sam’s Club’s parent company, Bentonville, Ark.-based mega-retailer Walmart Inc., is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.