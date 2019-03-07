Walmart to Open Its Largest Stand-Alone Grocery Pickup/Delivery Center

Walmart will hold the ribbon cutting on July 8 for its largest self-standing grocery pickup and delivery center in the United States, in Lincolnwood, Ill. In honor of the occasion, the Bentonville, Ark.-based mega-retailer will conduct a tour of the 40,000- square-foot facility, and, during a day-long celebration, vendors will be on site distributing refreshments and giveaways.

To use a Walmart pickup point, customers place their orders online or through the Walmart Grocery App, choose pickup or delivery, and select a time window at checkout. After the order is placed, a specially trained Walmart personal shopper selects the order inside the pickup point. Shoppers who have chosen pickup notify Walmart of their arrival by app or phone, and the personal shoppers place the order in the customer’s vehicle. For those who choose delivery, a Walmart delivery partner retrieves the order from the pickup point and delivers it to the customer during a specified delivery window.

To mark the opening of the Lincolnwood pickup point, which begins operations on July 10, Walmart will waive pickup and delivery fees until Sept. 15. Shoppers can use the code SHOPFREE as many times as they want on purchases of $50 or more when checking out, to receive free delivery or pickup.

As of Walmart’s first quarter of fiscal 2020, the company had about 2,450 grocery pickup locations, almost 1,000 stores with grocery delivery, and more than 900 pickup towers.

Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and ecommerce websites. The company is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.