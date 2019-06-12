Press enter to search
Close search

New Leaf Market Facing Possible Sale

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

New Leaf Market Facing Possible Sale

By Gina Acosta - 12/06/2019
New Leaf Market Facing Possible Sale
New Leaf is a food cooperative in Tallahassee, Fla., that has been around since the 1970s

A natural food retailer in Tallahassee, Fla., that's been in business for more than 40 years is poised to put itself up for sale.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, the board of directors of New Leaf Market is asking its primary members to vote in favor of selling to Community Co-Op Market, which is interested in buying New Leaf's assets from the National Cooperative Bank, including the retailer's operational equipment. 

New Leaf is a food cooperative that's been around since the 1970s. Last week, New Leaf sent an email blast to its owners outlining the co-op's financial picture and provided a statement to the Democrat.

According to the email, market competition from retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Earth Fare and others have caused revenue and traffic at New Leaf to plummet.

Also Worth Reading

Final Days to Enter for Outstanding Independent Grocers

Deadline nears for Progressive Grocer’s annual contest

Alfalfa’s Local Market Provides Incubator for Colorado-Made Products

Alfalfa’s Local Market Provides Incubator for Colorado-Made Products

Independent grocer operates “co-working space” to grow area companies

Independent Grocer New Seasons Introduces a Microloan Program

Independent Grocer New Seasons Introduces Microloan Program

Aimed to support a diverse regional food economy through low-interest jump-start loans and business mentorship for underrepresented food entrepreneurs

Independent Grocer Sendik's Opens Renovated Store

Independent Grocer Sendik's Unveils Remodeled Store

$5 million upgrade includes grill station, espresso bar and home store

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Equipment & Design
Publix’s GreenWise Debuts in Tallahassee
Food Retailers
Publix Plans 2nd South FL GreenWise Store