Alfalfa’s Local Market Provides Incubator for Colorado-Made Products

Alfalfa’s Local Market, an independent grocer with two locations in Boulder and Louisville, Colo., has taken its passion for local, organic and innovative foods to the next level. Last fall, the grocer, which currently carries 4,000-plus local products in its stores, launched an incubator next to its downtown Boulder location called Alfa Brands Co-Working Space, which encompasses an office and meeting area for local companies and growing brands in the natural product industries.

“The Alfalfa's team has been instrumental in helping me grow Vafels from a home-cooked product to a veritable local food brand,” said Will Dugan, founder of the Boulder-based Belgian waffle company. “The Co-Working Space allows me to take off my apron after a day of production and sit side by side with like-minded leaders in our shared office space.”

Continues Dugan: “Through the Co-Working Space, we are able to leverage key contacts in the food industry.”

Other Alfa Brands Co-Working Space partners include public relations and brand marketing agency Compass Natural Marketing; creative accelerator Madelife; Naturally Boulder, which supports entrepreneurship and innovation in the natural and organic food industry, and uses the space to host networking and education events; and The Good Crisp Company, which makes gluten-free stacked chips.

Alfalfa’s has been committed to local foods ever since the company’s inception in 1979, however.