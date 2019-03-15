IGA Pushes Local in New Branding Campaign

IGA this year debuted a new branding slogan, Local Equals Fresh, which helps independent grocers become the trusted partners and problem solvers that consumers need them to be, according to IGA CEO John Ross.

“IGA is already a leader in local and fresh,” Ross said. “It’s who we’ve been since the beginning, and who we will always be…Shoppers want what we do, and we intend to tell them in a bold, big way that IGA is the brand to trust when it comes to the food they feed their family.”

The new brand messaging will appear on everything IGA — including websites, social media, store ads, and even the updated IGA private label line. But it’s the merchandising and branding elements for use in store that will undoubtedly make the biggest and most immediate impact with shoppers.

The in-store strategy is designed to take the shopper through a journey that emphasizes IGA’s promise to buy from local and regional family farms whenever possible, from “first impression” branding signs; to window, hanging, wayfinding, stanchion and department signs, product stickers; and even employee apparel. Retailers can customize the signage to tell the specific story of each store’s local family farmers, dedicated employees and unique family recipes.

“It’s not just signs, it’s a system. It’s a strategy. And it’s a shopper experience,” Ross noted. “Shoppers already believe independents are twice as likely to carry local products than the chain stores. Now it’s our job to get busy branding what we already do, to tell the story across our entire chain of stores so IGA becomes known as the local and fresh leader we are.”

The new branding campaign makes the following promises to shoppers: