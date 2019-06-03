Gary & Leo’s Fresh Foods IGA Honored as Retailer of the Year

Laura Malisani, co-owner of Montana-based Gary and Leo’s Fresh Foods IGA, was named 2019 IGA USA International Retailer of the Year at the recent IGA Global Rally. Laura and her husband, John, Malisani, along with Tracy Job, took over the second-generation independent grocery from their respective fathers, the eponymous Gary and Leo.

The key to Gary & Leo’s Fresh Foods’ success comes down to one clear task: relationship building. "We view our business as being like a triangle," Laura Malisani explains. "You have to have a strong business that can support its employees and provide competitive and fresh products that your customers want. All three of those things are hugely important to have a successful grocery store."