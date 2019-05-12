Final Days to Enter for Outstanding Independent Grocers

Attention, independent grocery operators: Are you the finest in fresh? The best at bakery? Daring with deli? A master of meat? Is your store the cornerstone of the community?

Time’s running out, so don’t delay -- enter to win one of Progressive Grocer’s Outstanding Independents Awards!

“Independent grocery retailers are among the most savvy businesses, the most involved in their communities and the most aware of their shoppers’ wants and needs,” said Jim Dudlicek, editorial director of Progressive Grocer. “Our awards recognize grocers that are the most in-touch with their consumers and deliver an experience that fulfills their needs.”

Enter by Dec. 13 to be considered for best single- or multistore operator, or to be recognized for top achievement in meat, deli, bakery and other store categories, as well as technology, sustainability and community outreach.