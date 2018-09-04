Calling All Outstanding Independent Food Retailers!

For 10 years, Progressive Grocer has been honoring the excellence of America's independent food retailers. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has shined a spotlight on the essential role of these retail heroes, who really rose to the challenge of becoming lifelines for communities across the country.

The 10th annual Progressive Grocer Outstanding Independents Awards program is seeking nominations from the independent grocers that have played a leading role in helping to ease the pains of the pandemic for the consumer. We want to hear from independent operators, whether single-store or multi-store, doing outstanding things in the center store, in fresh departments or in e-commerce. Nominees should submit a 500-word essay that shows off talents in areas such as category management, new concepts, innovation, operations, foodservice, technology, analytics, private label, marketing, sustainability or community outreach. Nominess should also upload at least one but preferably five supporting photos showcasing the interior and exterior of the store. Honorees will be featured in the February 2021 issue of Progressive Grocer!

Deadline to enter is December 18, 2020

Please fill out the following form to nominate a retailer for the Outstanding Independents Awards: