Press enter to search
Close search

Independent Grocer Sendik's Unveils Remodeled Store

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Independent Grocer Sendik's Unveils Remodeled Store

10/17/2019
Independent Grocer Sendik's Opens Renovated Store
Sendik's Food Market's new location has three floors for shopping

Milwaukee-based independent retailer Sendik's Food Market celebrated the grand re-opening of its store in Brookfield, Wis., this week after a $5 million investment.

The new three-level store in the Corners of Brookfield lifestyle center features the Corner Bar, with made-to-order espresso drinks, nitro cold brew on tap, beer and wine, homemade smoothies, cold-pressed juices and shareable small plates. A grill station also gives customers the option of having their meat or seafood purchases grilled for them to eat in a mezzanine area.

Upstairs, there's a 7,000-square-foot home store with cookware and bakeware, home and holiday décor, apparel, accessories and gifts. 

Sendik's official celebrations kicked off on Oct. 16 and continue through the weekend with DIY workshops, tailgate games, live music, specials, pumpkin carving and more. 

Independent Grocer Sendik's Opens Renovated Store
Independent Grocer Sendik's Opens Renovated Store
Independent Grocer Sendik's Opens Renovated Store
Independent Grocer Sendik's Opens Renovated Store
Independent Grocer Sendik's Opens Renovated Store

(Photos courtesy of Sendik's Food Market Facebook)

Sendik's Food Market is a family-owned grocer since 1926 that currently operates 16 stores in Wisconsin. It was recognized as one of Progressive Grocer's 2019 Outstanding Independents for its private brands. 

Also Worth Reading

2019 Outstanding Independents, Store Brands: Sendik’s Food Market, Milwaukee

Grocer finds success in unconventional approach to private label

These 21 Independent Grocers Don't Let Size Hold Them Back

2019 Outstanding Independents awards recipients demonstrate how being small can be an advantage

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Target
Ecommerce
Target Announces Deal Days, Including Grocery Delivery Through Shipt
Stater Bros. Markets Unveils New Logo
Food Retailers
Stater Bros. Markets Unveils New Logo