Independent Grocer Sendik's Unveils Remodeled Store

Milwaukee-based independent retailer Sendik's Food Market celebrated the grand re-opening of its store in Brookfield, Wis., this week after a $5 million investment.

The new three-level store in the Corners of Brookfield lifestyle center features the Corner Bar, with made-to-order espresso drinks, nitro cold brew on tap, beer and wine, homemade smoothies, cold-pressed juices and shareable small plates. A grill station also gives customers the option of having their meat or seafood purchases grilled for them to eat in a mezzanine area.

Upstairs, there's a 7,000-square-foot home store with cookware and bakeware, home and holiday décor, apparel, accessories and gifts.

Sendik's official celebrations kicked off on Oct. 16 and continue through the weekend with DIY workshops, tailgate games, live music, specials, pumpkin carving and more.