Natural Grocers Readies New Colorado Store With Meet & Greet

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will open a new store at 1000 North Main Street in Gunnison, Colo., this summer. In preparation, the grocer is inviting residents of Gunnison and the surrounding communities to attend a Community Meet & Greet on May 17 to learn more about the company's history, founding principles and future employment opportunities.

While it has over 160 stores in 21 states, Natural Grocers was founded and is headquartered in Colorado. A large portion of its stores in the state are situated in close proximity to Denver. The retailer’s new store in Gunnison will be located approximately 200 miles south of the capital city.

"We are excited to be opening a new store in the beautiful city of Gunnison," said Michelle Hines, senior recruiter for Natural Grocers. "We look forward to serving the members of this community with our world-class customer service in the friendly and welcoming shopping environment we're known for. Join us for our upcoming Community Meet & Greet to learn more about our stores, our passion for health and sustainable practices, and to ask us questions."

Hosting a Meet & Greet aims to create even more loyal customers for the organic and natural grocer. The retailer recently celebrated a successful second quarter with an increase in customer traffic that drove a 2.7% growth in comparable-store sales, which exceeded company expectations. Daily average transaction count also increased 2.7%.The grocer is on track to open four to six new stores and relocate two to three stores in fiscal 2023.

The May 17 Meet & Greet will be held at the Gunnison Workforce Center on 109 East Georgia Street at 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM. Registration for the event is available online.

Applicants interested in employment opportunities with Natural Grocers, can apply at www.careers-naturalgrocers.icims.com or by texting GROW to 97211.

Natural Grocers offers competitive pay, including the Natural Grocers Vitamin Bucks program, which provides their employees an extra $1-per-hour worked of in-store credit and birthday bonus pay.

The retailer also offers comprehensive benefits packages to the more than 80% of its full-time employees, including medical, dental and vision insurance; flexible spending and health savings accounts; short- and long-term disability and life insurance; a 401K savings plan; paid time off; and free nutrition education programs.

Natural Grocers employs about 1,600 team members throughout Colorado.

Family-operated Natural Grocers is headquartered in Lakewood, Colo. The company is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Natural Grocers one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.